Dragon’s Dogma 2: Where to find a place with plenty of tomes

No, it's not the church.
Published: Mar 25, 2024 06:52 am
The player character in DD2 inside an area with plenty of tomes.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

For many players in Dragon’s Dogma 2’s early game, the Caged Magistrate quest is a major point of confusion. You’re asked to find “a place with plenty of tomes” without any clear hint of its location. We’ve tackled this quest and have the insight you need.

A place with plenty of tomes location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The map of Vernworth with the Gracious Hand's Vault highlighted in red
The circle marks the spot, but you must complete a quest first. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The “place with plenty of tomes” in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the Gracious Hand’s Vaults, located right beside the Gracious Hand church in Vernworth’s slums. The challenge is that you need to finish another side quest, The Heel of History, to access this area and complete The Caged Magistrate. To start, head to the slums southeast of Vernworth and look for Kendrick, an elderly man in a long robe, usually found walking in front of the church. He initially asks for donations twice, and you should oblige. After your third conversation with him, he’ll mention a boy named Malcomn who’s gone missing, and this begins The Heel of History quest.

Talk to the children around the slums until one inside the church informs you that Malcomn is in the Vaults. Enter the Vaults with Kendrick and follow the path to find Malcomn. The place he’s hiding is packed with books and scrolls—exactly what Magistrate Waldhar needs. Completing The Heel of History allows you to return to Waldhar in his cell with the news. You’ll then have to escort him to the Vaults, which will conclude The Caged Magistrate.

Kendrick, an old man with a long robe, in DD2.
Speak with Kendrick to get the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This sequence is necessary to bring Waldhar to the Vaults and conclude the quest. If you enter the vault before finishing The Heel of History, you won’t be able to inform the Magistrate about it, halting your progress. The correct steps are talking to Kendrick, locating Malcomn, then revisiting the Magistrate.

