Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Vernworth Portcrystal

Portcrystals are the best way to travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2, providing the drop-off point whenever you use a Ferrystone. Some of the major cities have Portcrystals already created in their town, like Vernworth, and you might be wondering where you can find it.

After you locate the Portcrystal, you can use it at any point during your travels to return to Vernworth so long as you have a Ferrystone. These rare items appear throughout your Dragon’s Dogma 2 playthrough. You still have to find the Portcrystal in Vernworth first, and it’s partially hidden, making it easy to miss.

Where to find the Vernworth Portcrystal in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can find the Vernworth Portcrystal outside the Merchant Quarter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, the Vernworth Portcrystal is located in the city’s center, near the Vocation Guild and the Grand Riftstone of Vermund. Before you go too far from the city, you can find it next to the Merchant Quarter. If you enter Vernworth from the west side, you should be able to find it before you reach the Vernworth Inn. Thankfully, after activating the Portcrystal, the symbol appears on the map, making it easier to seek out in the future.

It’s easy to miss this Portcrystal because it looks like a large stone rock in the middle of the city before you activate it. After you activate it, the Portcrystal starts to glow purple with intricate symbols around it, making it easier to stand out. Now, whenever you want to return to Vernworth using a Ferrystone, you and your Dragon’s Dogma 2 party should arrive at this location. If you’re on the map’s outskirts or exploring Battahl, you can use a Ferrystone to return to this area and bring any NPCs you’re traveling with. I’ve used it several times during escort missions.

You can also reserve the other Portcrystals you earn as rewards because Vernworth has a Portcrystal at the city’s center. A handful of quests and side quests provide Portcrystals as rewards, which means you can place them throughout the map to create custom fast travel points during your Dragon’s Dogma 2 playthrough. I know I have one outside the capital of Battahl, Bakbattahl, whenever I want to travel there.

If you’re running out of Ferrystones to use the Vernworth Portcrystal regularly, find nearby city merchants or traveling ones to see if they have them for sale. I often find them available, but expect to pay a hefty price to acquire them.

