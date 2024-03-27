7 games like Dragon’s Dogma 2 to play right now

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is yet another blockbuster open-world RPG, and whether you’re enjoying the hell out of it or already looking to the future, I’ve picked out seven more top-tier titles like DD2 you need to play.

Recommended Videos

After a long time baking in the oven, Capcom’s deep, delicious dish is here. Like a flame-drenched main course, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is crispy and burns with passion. A lot of effort and manpower went into the RPG, and it shows. The DD2 game length is the proof in the pudding, but you will need something fresh at some point.

To help facilitate this heart-breaking split, we have a selection of equally polished and revered open-world RPGs that should fill any void and make leaving Dragon’s Dogma 2 easier—hopefully.

7 best games like Dragon’s Dogma 2 to play

Baldur’s Gate 3

Still not played it yet? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 was Dot Esports 2023 Game of the Year and last year’s GOTY for many publications and players. You know how good it is when it beats The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to the top spot. BG3 offers everything you want from an RPG: An abundance of quests, romanceable NPCs, difficult choices, and so much more.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

Again, still not played it yet?? Image via Bethesda

Short of a port on your bedside lamp, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is available on most platforms. Skyrim has had a huge cultural impact since its 2011 release and is one of Bethesda’s finest pieces of work. Telling the story of a Dragonborn, Skyrim is thematically very similar to DD2 in many respects, and is a natural transition if you desire something new.

The Witcher 3

Possibly the cream of the crop. Image via CD Projekt Red

My favorite open-world game of all-time, The Witcher 3 is a masterpiece in every facet it attempts to accomplish. It’s engaging and gripping across the board, to the point that even its relatively inconsequential side quests feel impactful. The combat may not be as deep as contemporaries in 2023 and 2024, but it’s hard to care when it gets everything else so perfect.

Elden Ring

Elden Ring ramps up the difficulty a notch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want a fantastical, magical RPG with mythical beasts, titanic boss encounters, and a pinch of extra challenge, Elden Ring is what you’re looking for. From the devious mind of FromSoftware, the inventor of the Souls genre, Elden Ring takes everything that made the company’s previous work so lauded and celebrated and crams it all into one massive open-world brimming with danger and difficulty.

Shadow of the Colossus

It specializes in giant bosses. Image via Japan Studio

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, some of the most memorable encounters occur when you come face-to-face with a Cyclops, Minotaur, Griffin, or any other Dragon’s Dogma 2 boss. Not only that, but you can jump on many of them, too: I wonder where Capcom got this idea from? That’s right, Shadow of the Colossus specializes in its boss fight spectacles, with the idea being trying to figure out how to beat each one, which sometimes requires you to use them as a climbing frame.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Rebirth has so many side activities and mini-games. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Dragon’s Dogma 2 are no doubt going to match stride for stride toward the 2024 Game of the Year awards. FF7 Rebirth is the sequel to 2020’s FF7 Remake and breaks free of its Midgar shackles to present the larger FF7 world in deep detail none of us could ever have imagined. Even if you don’t have an emotional interest in Rebirth, its credentials stand on their own merits and are more than worth your time and the price of admission.

Dragon’s Dogma

Where it all began. Image via Capcom

Plot twist! If you enjoy Dragon’s Dogma 2 and everything it accomplishes, why not go back and play the first Dragon’s Dogma if you haven’t already? After all, the community wanted a follow-up for a decade because of the excellence of the first title. You don’t need to play Dragon’s Dogma 1 before the second game, so sit back and enjoy a fresh adventure.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more