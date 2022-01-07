Xtreme Gaming signs old eLeVeN, promotes lou to main Dota 2 roster

The team is looking to improve even after winning the Chinese DPC's lower division.

Xtreme Gaming finished China’s Winter Tour of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit sitting atop the division two rankings with a 5-2 record. But even after securing promotion to division one in the next stage of the season, the mostly veteran roster has made some serious changes.

With its advancement and $17,000 in prize money secured, Xtreme has signed veteran offlaner Ren “old eLeVeN” Yangwei and rising star Lou Zhen to the team, while at the same time moving Wang “J” Wenjun and Sun “Srf” Runfa to the inactive roster.

This move is a little surprising, seeing that Xtreme played so well throughout the division two matches of the Winter Tour. But it’s hard to deny that these signings aren’t going to be improvements for the roster overall.

By bringing on old eLeVeN, Xtreme has reunited him with the backline duo of Xiong “Pyw” Jiahan and Ding “Dy” Cong. All three players were key contributors to the dominance of Vici Gaming over the last several years, though they parted ways after a sixth-place finish at The International 10. Zhang “Paparazi灬” Chengjun also played with all three players on VG prior to leaving for Elephant last season.

This will be old eLeVeN’s first time playing for a non-VG roster since joining the juggernaut in September 2020.

As for lou, he’s a 20-year-old who’s spent time playing with Xtreme’s academy roster, Ybb Gaming. He’s considered a strong, young player who has the potential to be a star, which Xtreme hopes it can make happen in the right scenario.

Xtreme’s full roster as it begins preparing for its debut in the Chinese regional league’s upper division after the first DPC Major of the year features lou, Paparazi灬, old eLeVeN, Pyw, Dy, and coach Zhou “bLink” Yang.