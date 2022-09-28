Winners and losers of Dota 2 Patch 7.32c

Dota 2’s The International 2022 is less than a month away and Valve is still tweaking the tournament patch. Patch 7.32c was recently released, featuring nerfs to heroes that have been on top of the meta in the recent months.

Every year, Valve tries to come up with the most optimal patch to ensure variability during TI. Buffing the weak heroes won’t always be the solution to every problem and some will require nerfs so they can be evenly matched by other heroes.

Like previous patches, 7.32c was also harsh on certain heroes while others made it out with a slap on the wrist.

Here are the biggest winners and losers of the Dota 2 patch 7.32c.

Winners of the Dota 2 patch 7.32c

Bounty Hunter

Image via Valve

Bounty Hunter has been buffed with changes that have been flying under the radar in the last few patches. From more armor to increased damage, Bounty Hunter became an early game beast.

Patch 7.32c added another three base damage to Bounty Hunter. Though the change may look insignificant, supporters laning against Bounty Hunter will be feeling the heat. If paired with a strong laner with mobility-impairing abilities, Bounty Hunter can rack up early kills to give his team an advantage.

Bounty Hunter changes:

Base Damage increased by 3

Slardar

Image via Valve

Patch 7.32c doesn’t feature many sizable buffs and the changes Slardar received may go unnoticed at first sight. Slardar’s early game has been weak for a while, and he required quite a bit of time to turn into a stun-locking machine.

The movement speed buff to Guardian Sprint will allow Slardar to roam around faster on the map, while the stun duration buff to Bash of the Deep might be what Slardar needs to be more relevant in early game team fights, since he’ll be able to max out his other spells first.

Slardar changes

Guardian Sprint Bonus River Movement Speed increased from 15 percent to 18 percent

Bash of the Deep Stun Duration increased from 1.0/1.1/1.2/1.3s to 1.3s



Losers of the Dota 2 patch 7.32c

Viper

Image via Valve

Viper just can’t catch a breather in 7.32. The gameplay patch kicked off with major nerfs to the hero and he continues to get hit by the nerf hammer.

Viper’s Poison Attack was nerfed and it now slows for a lot less at early levels. This decreases the hero’s kill potential during the laning stage, which has been one of the main factors behind his dominance in the meta.

Viper changes:

Poison Attack Movement Speed Slow per Stack decreased from 6/8/10/12 percent to 3/6/9/12 percent



Faceless Void

Image via Valve

Faceless Void has been all over the meta recently. Playing against the Faceless one has been rather difficult, especially during late game. Once he picked a Refresher Orb and a Refresher Shard, playing around the triple ultimate combo of Faceless Void was almost impossible, but that came to an end with patch 7.32c.

Refresher Orb and Refresher Shard now share a cooldown and the cooldowns no longer tick when the items are placed in the backpack.

Faceless Void also received nerfs to Time Walk, Time Dilation, and his talents, which will make it hard for him during mid game.

Faceless Void changes: