WePlay! Esports Tug of War: Mad Moon event had more viewers than any DPC Minor

With only a few offline tournaments under their belt, WePlay! Esports’ stock as a tournament organizer has shot to the top of the charts. Amid heavy praise and calls for the organizer to host a Major, numbers don’t lie. It not only hosted the most-watched Minor in the history of the Dota Pro Circuit, but its most recent tournament has achieved some spectacular records for itself.

The WePlay: Tug of War Mad Moon tournament had 295,000 viewers at its peak. This meant that the event managed to achieve about 60 percent of the viewer counts of previous DPC Majors.

This is in spite of the fact that this was a third-party tournament held over five days with no DPC stakes and just eight teams participating.

WePlay! Esports’ events had some top-tier production despite their relatively small-scale. The Bukovel Minor was held in a ski resort that featured a cozy, wintery atmosphere and ended with literal fireworks, while the Mad Moon event had a cyberpunk theme that even featured a brilliant custom model of Drow Ranger.

The caliber of the teams invited to their event is another big reason as to why their tournaments have been so successful. Nigma was present at both events, while Mad Moon also enjoyed the company of tier-one teams like Team Secret.

While Virtus Pro and Gambit still have shaky performances, their names alone were enough to entice CIS viewers into watching the event. The series with the highest peak of viewers wasn’t even the grand finals, but Nigma’s matchup against Virtus Pro in the lower bracket finals.

Besides the two CIS teams, Nigma took part in five of the most popular matches of the event. It’s little wonder considering that they were part of the highest-stakes matches in the tournament.

The grand finals of the competition between Nigma and Secret went to the full five games, but the rapid pace of each game ensured that there was no boring moment even when one team was dominating the other.

Just three DPC Majors have been planned for next year, but the introduction of regional leagues might mean that WePlay! Esports’ stellar work in the CIS region will be rewarded.