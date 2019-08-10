Watch The International 9 with friends, strangers, and beer

There are few things in the world better than kicking back in your chair, relaxing and watching a game of Dota 2 before inevitably jumping up in excitement as big plays happen on your screen. Though, if you prefer a more social experience, you can watch TI9 at a Pubstomp!

Valve and Barcraft United has brought fans of the game a new way to watch the exciting events of TI9 unfold. Interested hosts can submit their applications now, and listings will be revealed on Aug. 14.

DOTA 2 on Twitter The official #TI9 Pubstomp page is gearing up to help you watch The International alongside friends and friendly strangers – https://t.co/0iiWOqwJmq

“Pubstomp” is a common term used in Dota 2 to describe an organized group or team dominating a public match. Its dual meaning with the alcoholic pub is not lost, and has thus become the unofficial name for a viewing party in the Dota 2 community.

While viewing sports in sports bar and pubs are common, the first Pubstomp came courtesy of StarCraft, where it was known as Barcraft.

The first-ever Barcraft can be credited to a Redditor, who simply wanted to watch StarCraft instead of the same old sports replay on a bar TV. The response was overwhelming, and thus the term Barcraft was born.

r/starcraft – Watch Professional StarCraft at a Bar this Wednesday (May 11) in Seattle Post Party Update Wow. That was a lot of people. When I was setting this up I thought maybe 25 people max would show up. I figured half would be my friends. The owner thought 10 people would come. I think maybe at one point there were 120 people in there.

Pubstomps are always a great way to meet new friends, as like-minded people can bond over Dota 2 and drinks. Prepare your bottle openers and your coasters, as The International starts Aug. 15.