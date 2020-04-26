Virtus Pro survive against FlyToMoon, stay on top of WePlay! Pushka League

Virtus Pro are by far the top Dota 2 team in the CIS right now, but FlyToMoon showed that they aren’t going to make anything easy despite being a last minute addition to WePlay! Pushka League.

In a close series that went longer than most viewers expected, VP had to play a close third game to win their opening series of the event.

FTM came out slowly in game one, relying heavily on a Phantom Lancer that ended up getting shut down by VP’s controlling Monkey King, Nature’s Prophet, and Grimmstroke. All four players on FTM dealt more damage than Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey, which led to VP running circles around their opponents for the entire game behind No[o]ne and Resolut1on.

And while game two wasn’t any prettier, FTM had more guaranteed damage and two heroes with serious control in Earthshaker and Weaver. V-Tune had a great rebound game on Slark while his team outplayed VP in most fights despite Solo and his crew dominating the lanes.

No[o]ne had a monster game on Sniper, dealing more than 50,000 damage on his own, but it wasn’t enough to offset the lapse in output from some of the other players. FTM timed their attacks well and pushed only once they were sure they could win, outside of a single lost fight 25 minutes in.

Forced into a third game, VP tried to recreate their incredible final performance from ESL One Los Angeles Online, with No[o]ne on a last pick Storm Spirit and putting in work.

No[o]ne and iLTW absolutely crushed FTM, dealing a combined 132,000 damage, but their opponents didn’t yield easily. The third round lasted 55 minutes with VP controlling the game almost the entire time, not giving FTM a chance to turn the game around with their high-sustaining roster.

With a final tally of 57-34, FTM bowed out of the fight as CP took the series 2-1 and moved into the top three in the standings with their opening win. FTM fell to 0-2 and will need to try and turn things around against Natus Vincere on April 27.