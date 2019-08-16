Vici Gaming takes all vs. Virtus.pro in Major winner melee

The battle between two championship hopefuls started the day in Group B, as Vici Gaming came out the victor against Virtus.pro, maintaining their lossless record.

With Team Secret being in Group A, Vici and VP will be the only Major winners butting heads in the group stage. The quality of Dota 2 on show did not disappoint. Both teams put on a show for the viewers, but Vici Gaming was always one step ahead.

Game one was a constant back and forth, with the CIS juggernauts taking an early game mid. Vladimir “No[o]ne” Minenko in particular kept VP in the lead, dominating his counterpart and making intelligent rotations to other lanes.

Vici had a ticking time bomb in Zhang “Paparazi灬” Chengjun’s Morphling. The hero is usually picked up as a counter to Gyrocopter, which VP had in their lineup. Conventional knowledge, however, did not prevail, as Paparazi picked up an Aghanim’s Scepter as his second core item.

While Morphling’s Scepter upgrade has received a few nerfs, Paparazi immediately showcased the strength of the item. Instead of morphing into the enemy Gyrocopter, the Vici carry transformed into his Earthshaker ally, proceeding to destroy the teamfight.

Sick teamfight by VP, better from VG Clip of dota2ti_2 Playing Dota 2 – Clipped by dr4gonbl4z3r_dota

The dual lockdown potential of the Earthshaker and the Morphling caused huge problems for the Russian squad.

Hell in a cell Clip of dota2ti_2 Playing Dota 2 – Clipped by dr4gonbl4z3r_dota

While Virtus.pro tried their hardest to swing the momentum back in their favor, Paparazi’s Morphling was more than ready to put the team on his back. After a few more back and forth teamfights, Paparazi stamped his mark on the game with a fortuitous Double Damage rune, culminating in a rampage through Virtus.pro.

dfgfgfgfgfg Clip of dota2ti_2 Playing Dota 2 – Clipped by ChristinaHendricks

Game two was another sublime showing from the Vici Gaming cores. Paparazi took a more active hero in Leshrac, setting up moves around the map, while Zeng “Ori” Jiaoyang was content to farm hard and fast on Medusa. However, the true star of the show was Vici’s offlaner Zhou “Yang” Haiyang.

While Vici’s dual swords were sharp, Yang was the whetstone that set everything up. Paparazi and Ori were free to output massive amounts of magical and physical damage, while Yang constantly disabled enemy cores with a premier Sand King performance

Yang initiation Clip of dota2ti_2 Playing Dota 2 – Clipped by dr4gonbl4z3r_dota

Vici Gaming’s only challenger in Group B appears to be OG. OG follows closely behind in the standings with a 5-1 record. To find out who will end up on top after the end of day two, keep your eye out on Dot Esports’ one-stop outlet for all your results and standings from TI9’s group stage.