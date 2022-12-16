Valve releases The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle in Dota 2, offers discounted Battle Pass levels

The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass has been around since September, and it only has a month to go. Dota 2 fans will have to bid farewell to the battle pass on Jan. 12, 2023, so it was about time for a little booster, which came in the form of The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle.

The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle features 120 Battle Levels, nine copies of Immortal Treasure I, six copies of Immortal Treasure II, six Ageless Heirlooms Treasures, and six Battle Pass Collection Treasures.

With only a few weeks to work with, the incoming weekly quests can only help with leveling so much, making this bundle the perfect option to squeeze in the last bit of content out of your battle pass. Most cosmetics obtained from the battle pass will become marketable after TI12, so if there are any items that you would like to have right now, you’ll have some calculations to do.

How much is The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle in Dota 2?

The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle costs $29.99 USD in Dota 2. Players will be eligible to purchase two bundles for each of their accounts.

Though 240 levels for $60 doesn’t sound that bad, you should check out your remaining battle pass levels to see how much you’d benefit from a potential purchase.

If you have been considering making a purchase to support Dota 2’s esports scene, you should also know any battle pass transactions that happen after The International 2022 won’t be used to fund any prize pool.