Valve extends Collector’s Cache Call to Arms deadline, 2020 Battle Pass likely coming soon

Valve has extended the Collector’s Cache Call to Arms deadline to Sunday, May 3.

The Collector’s Cache is an integral part of each year’s Dota 2 Battle Pass. They’re usually available for purchase for just one month and proceeds will go toward the immense prize pool for The International, which surpassed $34 million last year.

The Call to Arms is an opportunity for workshop artists to submit themed hero cosmetics for consideration to be included in the yearly Battle Pass.

The continuation and reminder most likely mean that plans for The International 2020 are still underway.

This year’s Dota Pro Circuit remains in limbo due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several Dota 2 Majors have already been canceled, while online leagues, such as WePlay! Pushka League and the FACEIT Pro League, have sprung up to help fill the dearth of esports content.

It’s unclear if the tenth edition of TI will have to be converted to an online event or how Valve would handle all the geographical issues that would arise from such a decision.

The Battle Pass will likely still come as a respite for fans, though. New cosmetics, quests, and potentially a new game mode could help keep Dota 2 players satisfied.