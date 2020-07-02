Valve adds Anonymous Mod, Guild quest tracker to Dota 2

Valve has added a new Anonymous Mode to Dota 2, which essentially works as a mute-all feature for all aspects of the game that involve other players and a new way to track Guild quests.

When using Anonymous Mode, players will still be able to play in all forms of online matches, but they won’t see avatars, nicknames, or in-game chat messages from people that they haven’t added as friends.

This will be a great way to avoid chat spam and other obnoxious methods of attention-grabbing and self-advertising that a lot of players do in game chat.

Along with the in-match features, players can also use this mode as another fix for the previously rampant abuse of the Guild recruitment system that was being used to send inappropriate images to players who weren’t even part of a guild.

In practice, this is more like you muting all of the other players and ignoring their usernames rather than an Anonymous Mode, because there is no indication in the update that the other players won’t be able to see your profile.

As for the Guild quest tracker, prior to this update, players would have to manually track most of the quests given to them through their guild. But now, there is an automated tracker for quests that require multiple actions to complete, such as killing Roshan.

You should now see your progress on your guild challenges somewhere in the top left corner when pregame begins.

You can access the Anonymous Mode in the Dota 2 client’s Social tab in Settings.