Upsets continue as Newbee, RNG, and BOOM down top teams at ESL One Los Angeles Online

No team is safe at ESL One Los Angeles Online. More upsets continue to roll in across every Dota 2 region, with three more happening on day two as China really gets rolling and the smaller regions complete the first round.

Fnatic are the resident powerhouse in Southeast Asia, but even they aren’t immune to the occasional meltdown against teams like BOOM Esports. Meanwhile, China saw two of its top rosters get decimated as Newbee and Royal Never Give Up swept Invictus Gaming and Vici Gaming, respectively.

Starting in China, Newbee had the first series of the day once more and came out swinging after losing on day one. Neither game was pretty, but Newbee shut down both Jin “flyfly”‘ Zhiyi and Zhou “Emo” Yi, iG’s main offensive duo to secure two straight wins.

Xu “Moogy” Han stepped back into the active roster for Newbee and had his best showing yet as he helped Yin “Aq” Rui’s Morphling completely dominate the opening game with his carry Nature’s Prophet. There was nothing iG could do; the only hero they could consistently kill was Wen “Wizard” Lipeng’s Mars.

Game two was much closer, but Emo’s Ember Spirit couldn’t carry iG all the way to the win. Aq’s Templar Assassin clutched things out in the final minutes as Newbee took game two and the series after a 25-24 battle.

While Newbee had to sweat a little to get their win, RNG opened up game one against Vici in one of the most dominant performances of their season. Not only did Setsu crush mid-lane with his Storm Spirit, but his team completely shut down the top Chinese team for the first 10 minutes.

Vici didn’t get a kill until the 12-minute mark when they caught Xue “September” Zhichuan’s Phoenix, but that would be the first of only three kills the team would get. RNG only needed to win one big teamfight to secure the win, beating one of the best teams in the world in just 17 minutes.

And while game two was a lot closer and lasted more than twice as long, RNG were still in control for the entire match.

Regardless of both September and Xie “Super” Junhao basically laying an egg in the game, with Super dying 13 times and only providing 14 assists, the team was carried by Monet’s Anti-Mage and the damage output of Setsu’s Puck.

Those two heroes had to take down the entirety of Vici, with only Su “Flyby” Lei’s Pangolier backing them up with any actual consistency. That fact led to several big swings from Vici that almost brought the game back as soon as they killed one of those core heroes for RNG.

But Vici couldn’t stop trading lives, and once Paparazi’s Storm Spirit was out of the picture, even if the other three players were dead, Monet and Setsu were able to take control of the game with little to no problems at all.

Moving to the SEA, BOOM and Fnatic had arguably the best series of the entire second day as iceiceice and 23savage dominated game one but couldn’t lead their team to a second win over a much less experienced roster.

Basically no one on BOOM showed up for game one. The top SEA team stomped them like a bad round of pubs, though there were some signs that Fnatic might have been taking things a little lax, as BOOM were still able to find some kills despite their lack of options. That led into game two, where despite a late push from Moon’s Ember Spirit and 23savage’s Lifestealer, BOOM were able to hold out.

Their core of Monkey King, Dark Seer, and Phantom Lancer gave them a strong lead in terms of teamfight potential but never really helped them build a net worth advantage. It wasn’t until they started really rolling after Fnatic scored some key kills that things went south for Jabz and company.

A dominant late game led to BOOM evening the series up 1-1 and then playing with confidence from the opening minutes of game three, completely shutting down iceiceice and running over Fnatic with a strange mixture of Ember Spirit, Mars, Anti-Mage, and Phoenix.

Fnatic tried to play a zoning game with BOOM, but Moon couldn’t get anything going on his Monkey King and the team’s Earthshaker was left to run mid alone for most of the opening minutes. More big teamfight wins in the final minutes led to BOOM knocking off the top SEA team, and taking their spot in a tie for first in the region.

Day three of ESL One Los Angeles Online will begin back in China, with Newbee playing Vici at 4am CT.