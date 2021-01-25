TSA reportedly joins B8’s Dota 2 roster

B8 is bringing in another CIS player to balance the team out.

B8 made a last-minute change to its Dota 2 roster prior to the start of the CID regional league for the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit, releasing Enis “5up” Elfki to pursue a replacement.

The team competed with former Team Unique player Danil “illusion” Grzhevka in the opening game of the lower division. But now, it appears that Sergey “[T]SA” Timchenko is going to be taking up the final roster spot on a more permanent basis.

TSA, who previously played for both Modus Unity and Winstrike Team over the last two seasons, has been listed under B8’s banner on Valve’s official Dota 2 team registry.

Screengrab via Valve

The addition was officially marked as an add on Jan. 23, though B8 hasn’t made an announcement about the addition or played a game with their new player yet.

Dendi and the former Midas Club boys—Leonardo “RdO” Fernandes, Diego “Sexyfat” Santamaria, and Heitor “Duster” Pereira—are 1-0 in the CIS lower division after beating XctJlpbIon 2-1 on Jan. 22. That leaves them sitting in fourth place as the league pushes into its second week.

Their next game, which will likely feature TSA, is set for Jan. 28 against PuckChamp at 4:55am CT.