TNC Predator’s Gabbi reaches 11,000 MMR

A hot nine-game win streak capped off TNC Predator’s carry player Gabbi arduous 11,000 MMR journey..

Reaching the milestone yesterday, his final game of the night on Anti-Mage saw him play with former captain March, whose Silencer supported him en route to a 30-minute stomp.

Gabbi currently ranks third in the SEA leaderboards, behind new Vici Gaming recruit 23savage and Evil Geniuses’ Abed. Teammate Armel, who hit 10,000 MMR in March, continues to chase the 11,000 dream just one spot behind Gabbi.

One of SEA’s powerhouse organizations, TNC mostly recently won ESL One Thailand at the start of September, and was the first Dota Pro Circuit Major champion this season with their MDL Chengdu championship. A string of lackluster results since led the club to seek changes, releasing South Korean captain March from the roster last month, with no replacement as of yet.

With the third season of BTS Pro Series wrapping up last month, the SEA Dota 2 scene has since entered into a bit of a lull. The next major competition is ONE Esports’ Dota 2 Invitational Jakarta, with a $500,000 prize pool up for grabs. Gabbi’s achieved a remarkable milestone in pubs, but there’s still a lot of work to put in for TNC.