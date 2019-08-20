TNC Predator and Kuku vs. The International 2019 crowd

This article is proudly brought to you by GamerzClass.

Before their opening series against Vici Gaming even began, TNC Predator was already getting the worst of the Chinese crowd’s ire at The International 2019.

It wasn’t a surprise considering the entire situation with Carlo “Kuku” Palad that resulted in his ban from The Kuala Lumpur Major in the season, but the crowd was quick to show that they hadn’t forgotten about it.

At the start of the 2018-19 Dota Pro Circuit season, Kuku posted a message containing the phrase “ching chong” in the live chat of a Dota 2 match to taunt his Chinese opponents. That racist remark made waves in the news and resulted in his ban from the Kuala Lumpur Major in January.

The local Chinese government was prepared to block Kuku from entering the city if he was allowed to compete, but Valve stepped in and officially banned him.

Valve also docked 20 percent of TNC’s DPC points at the time for “poor decision making” and allegedly “covering up the situation.” Kuku’s ban from the Major was a big hit for the team, but they bounced back soon after, with Kuku rejoining the team a month later.

Following that ban, TNC had a rough couple months of competition before jumping back to an incredibly high level of play at the EPICENTER Major. That was enough to secure them a spot at TI9 in Shanghai.

Before rumors could fly, Valve confirmed that Kuku would be able to compete at TI9 despite the previous issues. But once inside of an arena full of Chinese Dota fans, his team was the only one booed upon their introduction.

Some botched camera work and calling a few teams out of order made the opening ceremony a little hard to follow for some, but TNC were still jeered by the fans.

This whole situation doesn’t mean much in the long run, but it is clear from how the crowd reacted when Vici caught Kuku in a bad spot in game one of their game that they haven’t forgotten his comments.

The Dota 2 subreddit is alight with a mix of fans saying this is what TNC deserves after Kuku’s comments and others joking that the ultimate karma would be TNC raising the Aegis of Champions. But there are still several days left of intense matches before something like that can happen.