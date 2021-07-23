The Nemestice 2021 Collector’s Cache is live for Dota 2

It wouldn’t be a proper Battle Pass season without Collector’s Caches since they bring the best of the workshop to Dota 2.

Nemestice 2021 Collector’s Cache just went live, featuring 13 item sets. Like most caches, this one also includes three rarer entries that players will need to get extremely lucky to get their hands on them. These include a rare Sven set, a very rare Witch Doctor set, and a ultra rare Morphling set.

While the sets alone will be worth the $2.49 price tag, Battle Pass owners will have even more reason to purchase Nemestice 2021 Collector’s Cache. Players will be able to gain a total of 32 Battle Pass levels by opening these chests. The Battle Points are distributed to the number of chests you’ll unlock. While the first treasure will net you 2,000 Battle Points, the sixth treasure will yield 6,000 Battle Points and the thirteenth one will grant 24,000 Battle Points.

To help players keep their inventory clean, the unopened item bundles will be eligible for recycling and each recycled set will also grant players two Battle pass levels. Among all the item sets, only the ultra rare Morphiling will be marketable while the others won’t have any monetary value since they’ll be untradeable and unmarketable.

The Nemestice 2021 Collector’s Cache will be available until the Nemestice Battle Pass expires on Jan. 1, 2022.