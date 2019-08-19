The International 2019 reruns still have issues with controversial spam messages

While most people are using the official Dota 2 YouTube page to catch up on group stage matches from The International 2019, there is a single stream running reruns of the games in Russian.

And though there are several fans interacting with each other in the chat, over 90 percent of the messages being sent are some form of spam advertising Russian viewbots.

The group stage is over and done with at the biggest Dota 2 tournament of the year, with 16 teams moving onto the main event and two teams packing their bags for the flight home. With a day between the end of groups and the start of the playoffs, fans are trying to catch up on any action they might have missed.

Valve has done a great job of making sure the VODs for every series is posted on YouTube quickly after a match ends, but there are some viewers who want more than that. As of now, there is only one official TI Twitch channel streaming reruns of TI9, and it is all in Russian.

The rerun stream had a concurrent viewership of over 5,000 users before going offline, and the entire time there was a near-constant flood of the same message in chat.

“Hello viewers, fresh Twitch God – a program to cheat the audience. 500 Rubles, it goes through regulation. Write, friend. The red guardsman @ioTwitch.”

Thousands of times the same message was spammed within the span of 10 minutes. The other chats during the live broadcast were also prone to see several spam messages from viewers trying to get a movement going. The most notable of which being the spam cheese copypasta when fans of Evil Geniuses’ Artour “Arteezy” Babaev is playing.

Lane on Twitter SPAM StinkyCheese THIS StinkyCheese CHEEZY StinkyCheese TO StinkyCheese HELP StinkyCheese ARTEEZY StinkyCheese

Valve tends to let the chat during their events go wild, with little to no moderator representation on any of their channels. And if they aren’t monitoring the chat when the event is actually live and upwards of 100,000 people are watching a stream, there is no way they will do the same for a Russian rerun days later.

This is a problem across the board for Twitch, but TI has brought this to the attention of many Dota fans who wanted to enjoy memeing and watching matches with chat and instead are having to deal with advertising or political spam. The latter actually got so bad that Valve was banning anyone who typed anything about Tiananmen Square – in reference to the protests going on in Dongcheng, China while TI takes place in Shanghai.

There isn’t much any of the broadcast team can do to fix this since chat will find a way to work around it faster than problems can be solved, but Twitch might need to implement new options for larger broadcasts to monitor their chats. And maybe some of those changes can also be used on reruns too.

