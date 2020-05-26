The International 10’s prize pool breaks first-day record in 19 hours

The first day of The International 10 Battle Pass has yet to end, but the prize pool for TI10 is already surging forward at a record-breaking pace.

At the 19-hour mark, $7,503,554 has been raised by the latest Battle Pass, according to the Dota 2 Prize Pool Tracker. The previous first-day record was achieved last year, hitting $7,419,288.

Screengrab via Dota 2 Prize Pool Tracker

At the 21.5 hour mark, the prize pool is less than $60,000 away from breaking past the $8 million barrier. For comparison, TI4 just six years ago took more than 22 days to cross the $8 million mark.

Last year’s TI prize pool surpassed $34 million after a total of 112 days. The champions of TI9, OG, were famed for their liberal usage of the Battle Pass-associated voice lines and sprays. They walked away with more than $15 million, with a portion likely reserved for their three-peat campaign.

The Battle Pass’ delayed release seems to only have drummed up even more excitement in the community—and Valve has delivered with a plethora of cosmetics and features. This year features two Personas and three Arcanas for some of Dota 2‘s most popular heroes, transforming the ever-popular Pudge into a fluffy doll and genderbending the iconic Anti-Mage, while providing new sets for Wraith King, Queen of Pain, and Windranger.