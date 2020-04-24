Team Secret sweep Alliance to open WePlay! Pushka League

Team Secret are one of several Dota 2 teams that went undefeated on the second day of the WePlay! Pushka League. But the difference between their performance and what the other teams produced is how dominant they were against another top squad.

While Alliance are still trying to get used to s4 captaining the squad and playing with Gambit Esports captain fng as a stand-in, they’re a strong roster that was looking to make a statement in the first matchup.

Game one was stacked heavily for Alliance in terms of potential damage output, holding an Ember Spirit, Slark, and Mars. But they tested a mid-game Troll Warlord that melted them in the end. The early teamfight advantage went to waste, however. Secret zoned out with Yapz0r’s Earthshaker and zai’s Batrider.

There was never an opening for Alliance to take and Secret closed out the first match with a big win.

That led to a much more neutral affair for both sides in game two, with Puppey and s4 mostly playing for their team’s comfort and sizing up what they’d be up against—and that worked in Secret’s favor. Puppey and Nisha were able to provide great map control while MATUMBAMAN clicked down everyone.

Alliance couldn’t take a single teamfight or kill enough Secret heroes to hold an advantage. Puppey’s Echo Slam was enough to set things up in the late game when Nisha fell. Secret led the entire game and played another safe, late push to take the series 2-0 with some textbook Dota plays.

This win puts Secret one game back from the new Ninjas in Pyjamas roster in the European Group, though NiP have already played two series compared to Secret’s one.