Team Secret remain undefeated, sweep OG Seed at WePlay! Pushka League

A valiant effort from OG Seed wasn’t enough for the Dota 2 team to overcome the practiced play and dominant presence of Team Secret, who remained undefeated following another sweep at WePlay! Pushka League.

Two games that looked close early ended up in stomps for Secret after OG Seed tried to experiment and take down the European favorites.

Seed started with a strong Ember Spirit/Lycan/Shadow Demon while also trying to dominate the game with a Bristleback. And things did start off well with that draft, but even with a lack of mobility, Nisha and MATUMBAMAN were just waiting for an opportunity to jump in with their Void Spirit and Terrorblade combo.

Matu alone went 8/1/8 for 27,000 damage as Secret turned the tables on Seed 23 minutes in, building their lead back up and shutting things down for a win.

Game two was more about experimentation for Seed, drafting the Bristleback and trying out a few new formations while Secret built around Puppey’s Enchantress with a strong core. Nisha played out an excellent 10/0/25 game on Ember Spirit while Matu’s last pick Phantom Assassin cleaned things up late.

Unlike the opening matchup, Seed had nothing that could stop Secret once they started rolling, which was evident from the start. Even though Matu died twice early, Secret were still in command the entire game. Puppey even managed to take out Chessie on his own for his team’s first kill.

Seed were basically finished 15 minutes in and Secret pushed for an easy second win, taking another 2-0 sweep and remaining undefeated at the event. They now sit at the top of the EU standings, tied with the new Ninjas in Pyjamas roster and will prepare for a clash with OG on April 29.