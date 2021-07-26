Team Aster donates i-League 2021 winnings to support Henan flood disaster relief

Team Aster has been one of the top Dota 2 teams in China all year, winning one of the regional league seasons for the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit and qualifying for The International 10 thanks to their strong performances.

Aster and the other top Chinese teams spent the last several months competing on and off in the i-League 2021, an event with more than $185,000 on the line. And though they entered the playoffs as a middle-of-the-pack team, Aster dominated the remainder of the event, going 2-1 against PSG.LGD and then sweeping Vici Gaming twice to win it all.

Following i-League’s conclusion yesterday, Aster announced it would be donating all of its winnings, $92,500, to flood relief efforts in China’s Henan province. That specific area of China has recently been experiencing historical levels of rainfall, leading to massive floods, potentially displacing millions of people in the capital of Zhengzhou and the surrounding area. Relief efforts are ongoing as Typhoon In-fa continues to impact the country.

“The relentless precipitation can’t put out the will to survive,” Aster said. “After deliberation with the club staff and the Dota 2 division’s players and coaches, we will make a disaster relief donation of the final bonus from i-League in the name of Team Aster.”

Aster previously donated $30,000 last January to assist the Wuhan Charity Federation in trying to contain and combat the spread of COVID-19.