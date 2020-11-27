T1 adds JaCkky, Xepher to complete Dota 2 roster

Korean esports organization T1 foray into Dota 2 hasn’t quite borne fruit, but they aren’t giving up with two surprise acquisitions.

T1 added Laotian Souliya “JaCkky” Khoomphetsavong and Indonesian Kenny “Xepher” Deo to finalize their roster comprising of players from four different Southeast Asian nations.

Welcome to the team, JaCkky & Xepher!@DOTA2 팀에 새롭게 합류한 "JaCkky" & "Xepher" 선수들을 소개합니다. 팬 여러분들의 많은 관심과 응원 부탁드립니다.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/ddq1A9IsYb — T1 (@T1) November 27, 2020

Both players have just faced off against each other in the grand finals of the latest SEA online tournament, the Dota Summit 13 Online. Former enemies will now need to learn to work together to turn T1’s fortunes around.

JaCkky was the carry player for Motivate.Trust Gaming, who were making waves in the online SEA Dota 2 scene. With usual titans Fnatic and TNC Predator still reeling from poor form and having rosters in flux, Motivate.Trust recntly won the BTS Pro Series season three and the Dota Summit 13 Online.

Xepher will reunite with former Geek Fam teammate in Karl Jayme, who was separately recruited to the T1 roster one month ago. Before Geek Fam was forced to release its roster, the organization was a fixture in the region, and had qualified for several several offline tournaments in the Dota Pro Circuit before it was canceled.

It hasn’t been a smooth start for an organization used to dominating another MOBA. But, with the DPC finally getting an official start date on 18 Jan. 2021, T1 is setting their sights on establishing themselves in the region with a collection of some of the region’s newest talents.