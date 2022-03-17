Southeast Asia 2022 DPC Spring Tour Regional League: Schedule, standings, and results

Southeast Asia has always been a region of highs and lows, sometimes fielding multiple teams that can challenge top rosters from around the world, while occasionally dipping until only one or two rosters truly stand out on an international stage.

Heading into the Spring Tour of the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit, not only has BOOM Esports emerged as a team already positioned as a favorite to make a splash at The International 11, but Fnatic, Team SMG, and T1 are ready to improve upon their previous results from the Winter Tour.

Prize pool and format

Following the swap to a Regional Final format for the Winter Tour, Valve has reverted back to its initial DPC format for the Spring Tour. This means teams in Division I will be competing for their share of $205,000, 920 Pro Circuit points, and a spot at the Stockholm Major.

SEA matches across both Division I and Division II will run from March 14 to April 21 in a standard round-robin. The region as a whole will receive three spots at the Stockholm Major, which will be held from May 12 to 22 barring any future changes.

At the end of the Spring Tour, the bottom two teams from Division I will drop into Division II, with the top two rosters from Division II moving up to replace them for the third and final Tour of the 2022 DPC season. Additionally, the bottom two teams from Division II will be relegated out of the regional league in order to let two new teams from an open qualifier compete, though this number can fluctuate between Tours as rosters change.

Teams to watch out for

BOOM have not only proven themselves against the competition in SEA, winning the Winter Tour and Regional Final, but also already taken the global game by storm and taking first at the GAMERS GALAXY: Invitational Series Dubai 2022. They are the favorite to win it all again, but they won’t go unchallenged.

T1 nearly beat BOOM in the Regional Final and is coming back with the same roster to try and reclaim the SEA crown for the first time in the 2022 DPC season.

Likewise, SMG and Fnatic showed a lot of promise in the Winter Tour, with the former coming in from Division II and both taking care of business to separate themselves from the teams who ended up battling to stave off relegation.

Neon Esports and Execration are looking for a way to crack into the top of the rankings after middling performances last Tour, while Polaris Esports and Nigma Galaxy SEA want to replicate SMG’s success and come in from Division II with a strong showing.

Here are all of the standings, scores, and results for the Southeast Asia 2022 DPC Spring Tour Regional League. You can view a full schedule here.

Standings

Division I

Rank Team name Series Games DPC Points Seed Prize 1 Fnatic 1-0 2-1 400 Regional Finals $30,000 2 Polaris Esports 1-0 2-0 240 Regional Finals $28,000 3 BOOM Esports 0-0 0-0 160 Regional Finals $27,000 4 Execration 0-0 0-0 80 $26,000 5 T1 0-0 0-0 40 $25,000 6 Team SMG 0-0 0-0 N/A $24,000 7 Neon Esports 0-1 1-2 N/A Demoted to Division II $23,000 8 Nigma Galaxy SEA 0-1 0-2 N/A Demoted to Division II $22,000

Division II