Solo registers for 2021 Dota Pro Circuit with a new CIS squad

There are plenty of changes being made by both organizations and players ahead of the Dota Pro Circuit’s return on Jan. 18, and this includes new stacks being formed to compete in all six regions.

One of these new stacks includes several veteran CIS players led by former Virtus Pro captain Alexey “Solo” Berezin.

As previously confirmed by Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev, the Just Error stack disbanded after just one tournament, leaving Solo, Vladimir “No[o]ne” Minenko, Bakyt “Zayac” Emilzhanov, and Syed “SumaiL” Hassan teamless once more. Now, Solo has taken Zayac with him for a new stack called NoTechies that will compete in the upcoming DPC CIS qualifiers.

Screengrab via Valve

Along with Zayac, Solo has also brought in Egor “Ergon” Kozlov, Vladyslav “Crystallize” Krystanek, and Abdimalik “Malik” Sajlau. Ergon previously played for Team Spirit before the organization signed Yellow Submarine and Malik most recently spent time with EXTREMUM.

Crystallize is still on Natus Vincere’s inactive roster but will play with NoTechies until further notice, just like his former teammate Alexander “Immersion” Hmelevskoy is currently doing for Live to Win.

This marks the first time Solo will play without No[o]ne since the pair played for Vega Squadron in 2015 before going on to be mainstays on VP for over four years. Now he will try and lead a new team into the Upper Division league for their region over the next several weeks.