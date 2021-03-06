Sadboys rebrand to Penta Ace, add Zfreek and Ryoya

The stack is changing its name as it continues to compete in events with new players.

Sadboys has gone through three pretty big changes over the last two days: First, they parted ways with two players, then brought in replacements before completely rebranding. This has all happened while competing in the Beyond the Summit Pro Series Season Five.

Instead of keeping the Sadboys tag and pressing on without two of its original five players, Clinton “Fear” Loomis, Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu, and David “Moo” Hull have rebranded and will play under the Penta Ace tag moving forward.

Going forward in this season we will be playing as "PentAce" The A is used twice so it is "Penta Ace"! @FearDotA @RyoyaDota @MooDota2 @coL_Zfreek — Sneyking (@Sneyking1995) March 6, 2021

Joining them under this new name are two North American veterans, Zakari “Zfreek” Freedman and Eric “Ryoya” Dong, who left simply TOOBASED and Black N Yellow, respectively, to join up with the Sadboys crew.

These moves were made after the departure of co-founder Peter “ppd” Dager, who announced he was stepping away from the team and was unsure of his competitive future on March 2. David “dnm” Cossio also parted ways with the team a day later, simply saying that he was now looking for a new team to play with.

Lft gang — dnm (@dnmdota) March 3, 2021

Unless Valve steps in and changes its rulings because of all of the roster changes being made around the Dota Pro Circuit, Penta Ace will be competing in the upper division of the NA regional league when season two begins following the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

And despite the departure of Zfreek and Ryoya, simply TOOBASED and Black N Yellow should also be competing in the upper division, as BNY avoided relegation and sT finished 7-0 in the lower division, earning a promotion. This could change if more moves are made and the rosters decide to fold, but right now, both are going to be present.