SabeRLight- leaves Chaos Esports Club, returns to Team Singularity

Jonáš “SabeRLight-” Volek’s trial period for Chaos Esports Club has come to an end, and he will return to his team at Team Singularity. Chaos will now have to look for an offlane player for the second time in a month.

SabeRLight- played the Dota Summit 11 Minor with Chaos, placing second for the team’s first Dota Pro Circuit outing. However, the achievement will be marred by the squad’s 3-0 loss to Invictus Gaming in the finals, and thus losing their one hope at a ticket to the MDL Chengdu Major.

Chaos EC on Twitter Thank you to @jonas_volek for standing in for the team during the Dota Summit Minor. He will not be continuing as a tryout and will instead return to @SNG_Esports

SabeRLight- first made his mark on the scene in The International 2019 European qualifiers with Hippomaniacs. His stellar offlane player on traditional heroes like Axe, Centaur Warrunner, and Dark Seer earned the Czech team the top seed in the group stages. Unfortunately, they fell twice in the playoffs stage and bowed out of the qualifiers.

The Czech player caught the eye of Team Singularity, who recruited him shortly after TI9. After losing offlaner Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan for undisclosed reasons, Chaos looked towards the young talent to fill in for them during Summit 11.

Jack Chen on Twitter confident and fearless young player, thanks for running with us @jonas_volek and even if nothing else, good to know that you’ve put yourself on the map! https://t.co/IOXZNaieYG

Chaos will now have less than three weeks to find another offlaner to complete their roster. Since they’ve failed to go to the Major, the North American hopefuls will be preparing for the next batch of qualifiers on Dec. 1 for the DreamLeague Season 13 Major and WePlay! Bukovel Minor.