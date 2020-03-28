Quincy Crew upset Evil Genuises on day one of ESL One Los Angeles Online

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

The final series of ESL One Los Angeles Online’s opening day had the recently reformed Quincy Crew scoring a big win over Evil Geniuses as both Dota 2 rosters adjust to some changes happening within their organizations.

For Quincy Crew, the team had just been released by Chaos Esports Club after the organization had to make financial decisions amidst the coronavirus outbreak, while EG are playing with two stand-ins for both Abed and RAMZES due to the pandemic causing travel restrictions.

And while both teams are in a small transitional period, SVG and his team had the edge of being a full roster that has practiced together for months—even years in the case of some players. That led to EG getting a massive win in game one but collapsing as the series went on and Quincy Crew got warmed up.

Quinn “CCnC” Callahan tried to get his Void Spirit going in game one, but EG kept him contained and picked him off during almost every teamfight, cutting the amount of time he had to farm in half. That led to Arteezy being the dominant force on the map with his Terrorblade, backed up by Eric “Ryoya” Dong’s Puck as they proceeded to stomp Quincy Crew 27-4.

But that 23-minute route wouldn’t go unanswered. CCnC and YawaR flew out of the gates in game two, building up a massive offensive with their Slark-Storm Spirit combo that combined for 26 kills and 32 assists, while only dying three times. Arif “MSS” Anwar had a strong game on Void Spirit and SVG’s Grimstroke was massive late as they tied the series up 1-1 in another sub-30 minute game.

While EG stole the Void Spirit away from their opponents and drafted Cr1t- his favored Earth Spirit again, the five players on Quincy Crew looked like a completely cohesive unit in the final game, showcasing a beautiful team game where everyone had some time in the spotlight.

YawaR was the driving force behind the team, dealing massive damage with his Medusa as CCnC’s Monkey King and MSS’ Timbersaw provided the team with the ability to control the map. Combined with a Tiny and Winter Wyvern backline, EG really didn’t have many options to try and get in on Quincy Crew in the late game.

WHAT A GAME! Quincy Crew defy all odds and actually take down @EvilGeniuses 2-1! 🔥



Are they now the top dogs of the #ESLOne Los Angeles Online NA league?? 😱



📺 https://t.co/RUTJQihdBh pic.twitter.com/HzrpbVAwoE — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) March 28, 2020

EG did control the game with a slight lead for most of the first 20 minutes, but they couldn’t keep all of their heroes alive for very long, usually playing at least one man down while Quincy Crew were a full squad. Three big teamfights around the 17-minute mark flipped the game in Quincy Crew’s favor, leading to a massive spike in the net worth advantage and the upset.

Quincy Crew now sit at 1-0 after taking down EG, with their next match set to be against another unsponsored NA team, business associates on March 31.