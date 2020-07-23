Quincy Crew and CR4ZY headline ESL One Thailand 2020 Online Americas direct invites

With Evil Geniuses stepping over to play in Europe while ESL One Thailand 2020 Online is running, the Americas are wide open for any team to step up and claim the spot of top Dota 2 team in the region.

Outside of EG’s absence, the entire crew of usual suspects is present in the Americas Division main event, with the addition of monkeys-forever and 4 Zoomers.

We have our teams for the #ESLOne Thailand 2020 – Online Americas Division! 🙌



As well as our 6 invited teams, 2 from the Closed Qualifiers will participate in the main competition.



🇹🇭 https://t.co/J3aDLjfpy4 pic.twitter.com/1qwUjwtl2B — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) July 23, 2020

In the first wave of direct invites for the event, Quincy Crew and CR4ZY headline the North American representation, while beastcoast and Thunder Predator look to take a tournament for South America during this online season.

QC have been on a tear recently, winning all three of their last tournaments, including two that EG were actively competing in. Since reforming the team, SVG and his crew have only finished outside of the top four once, with multiple top two placements at big events over the last several months.

Here’s the full list of teams that received direct invites, including the two squads that have been added to the Closed Qualifier roster.

Americas main event

CR4ZY

Quincy Crew

Beastcoast

business associates

4 Zoomers

Thunder Predator

Closed qualifier spot

Closed qualifier spot

Closed qualifiers

Infamous

Plasma Vitaplur Gum

Open qualifier spot

Open qualifier spot

The open qualifiers begin on July 28, while the main event runs from Aug. 8 to 20, with the eight teams battling for their share of $65,000. ESL will announce the Asia team lineup in the coming week with the qualifiers for that event also approaching.