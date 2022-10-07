Primal Beast has finally got a new look with the new TI11 Prestige Bundle

Valve is slowly releasing all the missing content in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass, including the Primal Beast Prestige Set, Age of Attrition. The patch featuring the hero’s new cosmetic went live today, and fans will be able to unlock it after reaching battle pass level 223 in Dota 2.

The blue-glowing armor set includes custom animations and effects for Primal Beast. The Prestige Set for Primal Beast highlights his overcomings of attempts that were aimed to control his powers.

The custom effect of the Prestige Set changes Primal Beast’s Onslaught animation, and adds a new attack animation to the hero with his horn. The charging ability is complemented with blue details while charging and dashing.

If you have more than a few levels to unlock until you can get your hands on the Primal Beast Prestige Set, you don’t have to worry; the battle pass will remain available even after TI, until Jan. 12, 2023. Valve can also release discounted level bundles, allowing players to unlock more levels for a cheaper price. Considering the set isn’t tradable, unlocking through the battle pass will be players’ only chance to add the cosmetic to their collection.

In addition to releasing the Primal Beast set, Valve also reminded the fans of the upcoming Last Chance Qualifiers for the International 2022. The two remaining slots in TI will be up for grabs, and 12 teams who were on the verge of making it to the event will battle it out for their chance at glory between Oct. 8 and 12.

Soon after the Last Chance Qualifiers, the International 2022’s group stage will kick off on Oct. 15.

Though this year’s TI will have a significantly smaller prize pool compared to the recent years, it’s sitting around over $12 million, a sum that will surely turn up the competitive heat as players settle in the battle stations.