ONE Esports and IO Esports partner for $100,000 SEA Dota League

Another big regional event is hitting the Dota 2 competitive scene. ONE Esports and IO Esports have teamed up to host a $100,000 SEA Dota League, the organizations announced today.

Registration is open now for all teams. Two qualifiers are set to run from June 4 to 5 to finalize the 10-team roster.

ONE Esports and IO Esports collaborates to bring you a Dota 2 League for the SEA Region!



Get ready to defend your throne and fight for a prizepool worth US$100,000!



Registration starts now!



More Info: https://t.co/IrOJ0Rr4t6



#ONEDota2 #SEADota pic.twitter.com/qy8zMBSUeV — IO Esports (@ioesportsgg) May 22, 2020

All of the top SEA teams have already been invited to the event, with headliners like Fnatic and TNC Predator looking to dominate the competition. Of the 10 spots, seven were direct invites, while the remaining three teams will come from the qualifiers.

Registration for the first set of qualifiers will be open until June 3, while the deadline for the second group is June 5. Two teams will receive invites from the opening round of qualifiers, while only one team will make it in from the second set.

Here are all of the teams that are already locked in to compete when the regular season for the new SEA League begins on June 18.

Fnatic

TNC Predator

Team Adroit

BOOM Esports

Geek Fam

T1

Reality Rift

All 10 teams will compete in a round-robin, best-of-two regular season from June 18 to July 12. The top eight teams will move on to the playoffs on July 15. The grand finals will be held on July 19, with the winner taking home the lion’s share of the $100,000 prize pool.

This is also the first Dota tournament set to run into July, so other events with similar timetables will likely start releasing information in the coming weeks to fill in the summer schedule.