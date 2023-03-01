OG set to replace one of its Dota 2 players after missing the Lima Major

Team OG hasn’t been having the best luck as of late. After offlaner Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf left the team to join Nigma Galaxy, OG had been left rudderless for a while. Things started to look up with the addition of ex-Virtus.Pro offlaner Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin to the roster and the team was set for greener pastures in the DPC 2023 Winter Tour.

After failing to qualify for the Lima Major following a series of setbacks during the Winter Tour, OG is now once again somewhat directionless going forward. In an interview with escorenews.com on Feb. 28, OG’s carry player Artem “Yuragi” Golubiev said the team has been thinking about making further changes and is expected to replace one of his teammates soon.

A decision like this seems natural for an esports team, especially after OG fell short in the Winter Tour and struggled to climb up the brackets despite an impressive start. Losing ATF has forced OG to make changes to its overall strategy and maybe introducing a new player to the roster is the key to success, provided their play style matches the team’s intensity.

Which teammate is going to leave the OG active roster and which player is set to replace them is yet to be seen, but Yuragi said we will have more news soon. For now, since OG failed to qualify, Yuragi has been playing as a stand-in for HellRaisers during the Lima Major. This is due to HellRaisers’ carry player Nikita “Daxak” Kuzmin being kicked from the team just before the Major began.