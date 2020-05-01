OG continue to struggle, drop third straight series at WePlay! Pushka League

OG are off to their worst start at a Dota 2 event in more than a year after falling to Team Liquid today. They’re now just one loss away from being completely eliminated from WePlay! Pushka League.

Liquid continued their hot streak with wins over Nigma, Team Secret, and OG in their last three contests. They were also the first team to secure a sweep over n0tail’s roster during this tournament.

Neither game was close today. Liquid essentially blew one of the top European teams out of the water in two back-to-back stomps.

OG stuck around for about 20 minutes in game one before falling apart in the final five minutes. Liquid were once again successful in winning the core battle, though. Michael “miCKe” Vu and Max “qojqva” Bröcker carried their excellent play over from the battle with Secret yesterday.

This time around, qojqva had the standout performance with a monster game on a core Weaver to help his team overcome SumaiL’s Ember Spirit before crushing Ceb in game two on a nearly unstoppable Lycan. His statlines for both matches are some of the best you’ll see for sub-40 minute games against teams of OG’s caliber.

Here are his stats for both games, along with his overall ranking in hero damage and net worth.

Hero K/D/A Hero damage Net worth Weaver 18/0/13 27.2k (first) 16.4k (second) Lycan 21/2/22 23.9k (second) 22.9k (first)

Even though qojqva was the most dominant player, his entire team was incredible across the board. In game two, which was their most dominant performance, iNSaNiA and Tommy “Taiga” Le combined for 61 assists and only five deaths, which was a big reason why qojqva and Samuel “Boxi” Svahn were able to do so much damage to OG.

OG did have several opportunities to get back into both games. But outside of a single blip during game one, the entire series went in Liquid’s favor.

At the end of today’s matches, the Pushka League is officially halfway through the group stage. OG Seed have already been eliminated from the competition after going 0-4. OG will need to win their last three games and hope that Ninjas in Pyjamas lose out if they want to have a chance to move on.

Meanwhile, Liquid have gone from the bottom of the standings all the way to holding a spot in the playoffs heading into the final stretch. They also hold a tiebreaker over both Secret and Alliance if it comes down to that. If they can beat OG Seed on May 4, iNSaNiA should make it to the main event.