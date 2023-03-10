NA Dota 2 has a new contender with Wildcard Gaming introducing new 2023 roster

The North American Dota 2 scene has suffered major blows in recent years.

Recently, te region’s most successful Dota 2 organization, Evil Geniuses, cut their superstar roster loose and moved to South America. Meanwhile, top-tier players like SumaiL and Quinn have found new homes in European rosters—the latter of whom actually went on to win the Lima Major with Gaimin Gladiators earlier this month too, and even threw shade at how poor the NA region was to compete in for any pro.

The saving grace has been the formation of Shopify Rebellion, comprised mostly of the former EG roster, and TSM, who looked impressive in the Winter Tour but failed to launch at the Major.

But local fans finally have something else to cheer about: Wildcard Gaming has put together a new roster. It includes veterans like YawaR, MSS, and Sammyboy, Peruvian star Alone, and young gun Lil_Nick.

They’ll make their debut in the DPC NA 2023 Tour Two: Division One next week.

YawaR and MSS have quite a few accolades to their names, like winning the GESC: Thailand Dota2 Minor and placing second in the MDL Changsha Major in 2018 with VGJ.Storm. They also topped the DPC NA division while playing for Quincy Crew.

Given the experience and talent on the roster, the expectation is they’ll be one of the more imposing teams in the region right out of the gate, and depending on how they gel, give Shopify Rebellion and TSM a run for their money.

North American Dota 2 might be down, but it’s certainly not out.