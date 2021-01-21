Motivate.Trust Gaming officially reveals new Dota 2 lineup

Motivate.Trust Gaming was one of the young Dota 2 teams to watch in Southeast Asia during the latter half of 2020 since they placed near the top of multiple events, including winning Beyond the Summit 13 Online for the region.

But after several players left the team ahead of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit, the organization has had to build something new from near scratch, only keeping one player while the team moves forward with a new roster. Motivate.Trust Gaming’s new lineup features Karn “KNP” Chanmanee, Souban “Beebie” Sisouphanthong, Nopparit “Seri” Prugsaritanon, Worawit “Q” Mekchai, Supanut “LionaX” Chow, and coach Pipat “LaKelz” Prariyachat, the org announced today.

Q joined Motivate.Trust at the start of December and was the only player to stick with the team while it rebuilt on the fly to try to take a spot in the SEA regional league for the DPC season. With a temporary roster, the team nearly made it out of the first open qualifier but failed to place higher than third in any of their four attempts.

Following a ninth-place finish in the fourth and final open qualifier and failing to qualify for the lower division of the regional league, Motivate.Trust looked over its options before finalizing a roster to move forward with.

Former Neon Esports offlaner Julius “JG” Galeon was the only player dropped from the qualifier squad. He was replaced by Seri for the team’s run at the Moon Studio Kagura Championship, where they placed seventh. Despite the poor performance, management made the call to keep that lineup together.

“Today, Motivate.Trust Gaming announced that we will use the current lineup to participate in competition and practice on behalf of the team,” Motivate.Trust said. “Thank you to everyone following our team. See you soon.”

This new roster will be competing in several smaller tournaments ahead of the open qualifiers for the second season of the 2021 DPC regional league, which will take place sometime after the March Major.