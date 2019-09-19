This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Midas Mode 2.0 was already set to be a wild Dota 2 event that pits top teams against each other with a list of bounties to complete. But now, the tournament organizers have brought the Mars Opportunity rover home—sort of.

The rover, commonly referred to as Oppy, went dark in June 2018 following a Mars dust storm, thus ending its record-setting 15-year exploration of the red planet. But thanks to Jake “SirActionSlacks” Kanner and designers Michael “HawtKoffee” Shilliday and “ToFoQc,” the robot will act as the official courier for Midas Mode.

SirActionSlacks on Twitter The time has come for an old friend to return. With thanks to @ExploreSpaceKSC please welcome the MARS OPPORTUNITY ROVER, the OFFICIAL COURIER FOR BOTH TEAMS DURING MIDAS MODE 2! HIS BATTERY IS FULL, AND ITS GETTING BRIGHT https://t.co/Uy8IjlS2pA

This cartoony version of Oppy is going to be bringing items across the map for all teams playing in the tournament.

This is an extremely cool idea and it was directly approved by Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, according to Slacks. In his video talking about Oppy roaming the maps, he mentioned that this is a celebration of the complex.

SirActionSlacks on Twitter and as always shout out to our art team at Midas Mode 2, especially the incredible @HawtKoffee and @ToFoQc for their work on Discovery! https://t.co/wGOzbLV6BI

And while there are no details on the “sponsorship,” a flag featuring the complex’s logo is featured on the back of Oppy’s in-game model.

Slacks said there will only be one version of the courier for both Dire and Radiant teams “because Discovery can never be evil or good. It is there for science and the future of humanity alone.”

Robbie Gillett on Twitter @SirActionSlacks @ExploreSpaceKSC I love how KSC is fully on board with memeing in Dota.

Originally, Oppy was only supposed to survive 90 Martian days before shutting down. Instead, it lasted 60 times that and traveled more than 28 miles until finally coming to rest in what’s known as Perseverance Valley.

But now, the Mars rover will be running around the Dota 2 map while all the other shenanigans are going on during Midas Mode 2.0, which runs from Oct. 24 to Sept. 2.