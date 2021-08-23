Lycan, Beastmaster, and more hit with slight nerfs in Dota 2’s 7.30b update

Just minutes after the Beyond the Summit’s BTS Pro Series 7: Americas wrapped up, Valve released a small update for Dota 2 to further balance patch 7.30 that was released on Aug. 17.

The 7.30b update is nothing huge, but it does deal with some worrying things players were starting to see in the game post-patch, such as the surge in usage and win rate for some overbuffed heroes.

Lycan was actually one of the least picked heroes throughout patch 7.29, sitting at around 1 percent pick rate and the third-lowest win rate prior to the most recent update. In 7.30, he has slowly seen usage increase and boasts a 54 percent win rate, the third-highest for the patch over 104,000 matches, according to Dotabuff.

Beastmaster, Silencer, and Slark have also seen increased usage, with Valve now tweaking all three hero’s level 15 talents to try and balance them a bit more. Silencer also received a change to her level 20 Talent, while Slark’s Dark Pact now casts 15 additional mana to use, up to 75 from 60.

Likewise, Helm of the Overlord and Silver Edge have had their total recipe costs increased to further promote other item usage or force players to more heavily commit resources to the builds. However, most players already agree that HotO won’t be affected that much by a simple 250 gold cost increase, with further tweaks likely to come ahead of The International 10 in October.