Noxville compiles interesting statistics after 50,000 games of competitive Dota 2

Noxville gives everyone a look at Dota through the years.

There is a lot of history in the competitive Dota 2 scene, and the series between Team Aster and IG.Vitality earlier today at the Huya Dota 2 Winter Invitational marked the 50,000th professional game played.

With that milestone, datDota developer and analyst Ben “Noxville” Steenhuisen listed a ton of interesting facts about averages, player statistics, and other data from across the 50,000-game span.

Earlier today, Aster took on IG.Vitality in what was the 50,000th professional game played of Dota 2.



Let's look back at some numbers over that time … — Ben Steenhuisen (@Noxville) December 21, 2020

According to Noxville, the average game across all of competitive Dota 2 lasts just 36 minutes and 26 seconds, with the extremes being games that lasted 6 minutes, 37 seconds as well as 3 hours, 20 minutes, and 34 seconds. Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao has played the most 60-minute games of any professional player at 114.

As for individual stats, pro players tend to get a kill every 7 minutes and 45 seconds, die every 4 minutes and 34 seconds, and have around 22 hours of total play time in professional matches. Both Tal “Fly” Aizik and Adrian “Fata” Trinks have more than 1,300 hours played in professional games.

The average game lasts just 36m26s, but in the extreme they've lasted anywhere from 6m37 (EHOME vs M5) to 3h20m34s (Scaryfacez vs @Cloud9).



Nobody's played more 60+ min games than @EternaLEnVy1991 (114). — Ben Steenhuisen (@Noxville) December 21, 2020

Noxville also points out that there have been 12,414 unique players registered to 3,269 different teams since the first professional game of Dota 2. Only 864 players have played more than 100 games, however, and that only applies to 179 unique teams.

Additionally, only 17 players have ever played more than 1,000 games for a single organization. Both Evil Geniuses and Alliance have three players each from that player pool.

There've been 4,450,673 teamfights (since Source 2 came out) and just one of those times has someone fought 1v5 and killed them all. pic.twitter.com/wg9XDOlUMF — Ben Steenhuisen (@Noxville) December 21, 2020

And arguably the most impressive stat that Noxville was able to pull up, there have been 4,450,673 teamfights since Source 2 came out in 2015. In all of those fights, only one player has been able to go one-on-five and kill an entire enemy team. That was Miracle vs. Newbee at ESL One Birmingham 2019.

If you want more statistics like this, you can follow Noxville on Twitter or check out datDota.