Team Liquid officially signs w33 to replace MATUMBAMAN before the EPICENTER Major

Shortly after making its first roster change in over two years, Team Liquid filled that hole by bringing in another Dota 2 veteran as the squad gears up for the EPICENTER Major.

Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen has been placed on the inactive list for Liquid and his spot will go to a longtime pro, Aliwi “w33” Omar.

The full Liquid roster was seen practicing with w33 earlier this week, and with the last Major of the season approaching, he seemed like a perfect fit at least as a short-term filler. While he isn’t going to play Carry, w33 will slot right into running the mid-lanes for the European squad.

Best known for his time playing for Team Secret and his run at The International 2016 with Digital Chaos, w33 brings both experience and a new element to drafting strategies for Liquid. As the team noted in its post about the signing, w33 isn’t afraid to pull or recommend off-meta heroes to throw opponents off.

W33 spent most of this season trying to take Chaos Esports Club, formerly Digital Chaos, back into the top ranks of the Dota Pro Circuit. But Chaos weren’t as competitive as they wanted to be and announced they would be leaving South America and joining the EU region.

When that move happened, Chaos cut ties with two players and placed w33 on the inactive roster partially due to him dealing with a few health issues. During the month in which he was inactive, he kept practicing with various other pros and it just so happened that his assignment matched up with Liquid’s roster move.

In the past, w33 and Liquid’s Maroun “GH” Merhej frequently played pubs while working to become regulars for big organizations. He also played with Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi on the Balkan Bears in 2015.

The rumored reason that Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi and Liquid made this change is to make themselves less predictable when it comes to drafts and rotations. The five stack that held for two years played with amazing chemistry, but that can’t overcome every situation if the opposing team works to counter pick them.

W33 brings a lot of new options to the team, and not just his legendary Invoker and Meepo. As he and KuroKy’s former teammate Clement “Puppey” Ivanov has been proving all season with Secret, being able to play dozens of heroes is a big plus. Liquid now have multiple players who can confidently play nearly 10 heroes on their roster moving forward.

The biggest thing to watch for is how well incorporated w33 is in Liquid’s system at EPICENTER. The team has had limited time to practice together, but with w33 being such a high-profile player with experience in the current meta, this could end up being a perfect fit.

Liquid already have a spot locked in at TI9 in August, but we’ll see if this change can really put them over the hump that they’ve struggled with this season—namely Secret.

The EPICENTER Major begins on June 22 and Liquid will kick things off by playing Gambit Esports at 5am CT.