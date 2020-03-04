Liquid, Cloud9, and Thunder Predator complete roster at Dota Summit 12

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

The Dota Summit 12 has found its final three teams. Team Liquid, Cloud9, and Thunder Predator join Evil Geniuses, Fnatic, and OG. Seed in the melee that will take place from March 10 to 12.

The tournament will have South American representation in Thunder Predator. The full Peruvian squad qualified for the ESL One Los Angeles Major by beating beastcoast in the SA qualifiers, proving that they’re a force to be reckoned with.

Both Liquid and C9 didn’t qualify for the L.A. Major, though. Liquid were one of the few victims of a stacked field at the European qualifiers that consisted of the two most recent teams that won The International in Nigma and OG, Leipzig’s Major winner Team Secret, and perennial dark horses Alliance and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

C9 has quickly sought out EternaLEnVy’s services once again after announcing its return to Dota 2 in January. This will be the revamped roster’s first showing at a tournament and the polarizing EternaLEnVy will certainly earn his moments of fanfare at the Summit.

Dota Summit 12 features six teams battling for $150,000. Known for its lighthearted atmosphere and closeup content with pros, the tournament will serve as good practice for the teams heading to the Major and should provide fans with fun shenanigans.