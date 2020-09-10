ImbaTV to host offline Chinese Dota 2 Pro Cup in October

ImbaTV is set to host the first major offline Dota 2 event in China since the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament organizer announced today.

The Chinese Dota 2 Pro Cup is set to feature some of the best teams in China. Eight teams have been invited, with two more to come via qualifiers. The roster of teams is as follows:

PSG.LGD EHOME Vici Gaming Royal Never Give Up Invictus Gaming Team Aster Sparking Arrow Gaming MagMa TBD TBD

This will be the first chance for fans to catch a glimpse of new-look rosters. Several top tier teams have had to chop and change their lineups, while former LGD captain fy has reportedly confirmed on his stream that a new all-star team under PUBG organization Four Angry Men is in the works.

The group stage and first portion of the main bracket will run from Sep. 17 to 28, leaving six teams still in the running. The final offline stage will take place over three days in October, with the official dates to be announced.

$80,000 will be up for grabs, with the champions standing to win $40,000 for their efforts.

Currently, the organizer has only provided the official Chinese stream. With such a big event on the horizon, it shouldn’t take too long for an official English stream to be set up, likely from a broadcasting studio such as Beyond the Summit.