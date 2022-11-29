How to complete The Shadow of His Wings in WoW Dragonflight

Questing through a new World of Warcraft expansion is one of the most pleasant experiences in the game. Players get to enjoy new areas while keeping up with the storyline as NPCs send them all over the map to complete various tasks.

One of the quests in Dragonbane Keep, The Shadow of His Wings, requires players to confront Cynegoth the Corrupted.

How do you complete The Shadow of His Wings in WoW Dragonflight

Pick up The Shadow of His Wings from Ayasanth.

After you accept the quest, a nearby cave to the west will be marked on the map.

Head to the marked cave and enter it.

Clear the mobs and move into the cave to find Cynegoth the Corrupted.

Defeat Cynegoth the Corrupted in battle to complete The Shadow of His Wings quest.

Screengrab via Blizzard Screengrab via Blizzard

Given Cynegoth’s large HP pool, we recommend clearing out the cave as you move deeper inside. While you could try bypassing some of the mobs, a misstep can aggro them to your location. Depending on your item level and party size, you may need to single out most targets to avoid getting overwhelmed.

After defeating Cynegoth, you’ll need to return to Ayasanth to claim your reward. You’ll get to pick between two weapons as your bounty for the quest alongside experience, gold, and some reputation. If you’re in a rush to level 70, completing quick challenges like The Shadow of His Wings will be the key to boosting your experience.