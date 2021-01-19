Here are the 2021 DPC CIS Regional League standings

The Dota Pro Circuit is resuming after a long break. After the postponement of the International, the competitive scene of Dota 2 was put on hold. The roster shuffles within the CIS region had fans wondering whether the scene would perform to its full potential, but the tournaments leading up to the latest DPC showed that the region was once again ready to become a top competitor throughout 2021.

Virtus Pro found the solution in a new generation, and with Na’Vi acquiring a clicking roster, the region had strong showings in the last two tournaments of 2020. Due to the Dota 2 community’s size in the CIS region, it possesses one of the largest tier-two scenes. This means that the CIS region will have one of the most hectic lower divisions.

The prize pool and format

The eight upper-division teams will be competing for a $205,000 prize pool and 1,150 Dota Pro Circuit points. The top two teams will make it to the upcoming major, while the third-place team will need to go through the Wild Card stage against teams from other regions.

The bottom three teams won’t gain any DPC points, and the last two teams will be demoted to the lower division for the second season.

The lower division also features eight teams. Four of them coming from the open qualifiers, the lower division teams feature names like Dendi, Resolut1on, and Funn1k. Though there aren’t any DPC points to be earned in the lower division, the top two teams will advance to the next season’s upper division.

The groups will follow a single round-robin format with all matches being best-of-threes. There won’t be any playoffs.

The lower division will kick off on Jan. 18, and the upper will start on Jan. 21. Both of them will conclude on Feb. 26.

Here’s everything you need to know about the highest level of Dota 2 that will be played in the CIS region until the major.

Teams to watch out for

The CIS region has one of the broadest talent pools when it comes to players. While it may sound decent, it also makes it more difficult for teams to stick together after a series of bad results. Most teams from the region try to find the solution in new additions.

Virtus Pro and Na’Vi look like they’ll settle for nothing outside of the top two squads, but other promising squads may block their road to glory. Solo’s new team NoTechies breezed through the decider tournament, and Live to Win will be debuting with a strong core of players. Despite losing their carry player, iLTW, Live to Win can still be a threat to the other teams.

While the lower divisions mostly feature new names that players aren’t familiar with, it’s quite the opposite for the CIS region. Dendi will be trying a different formula with three stars from Midas Club who came all the way to the CIS region from South America.

HellRaisers will be another team to watch out for since it features the most experienced individuals in the lower divisions. Resolut1on, Lil, and VANSKOR have been to the International, and that level of experience difference can be deciding in the long run.

An open qualifier candidate, XactJlepbI, can also turn into a formidable challenger with time. The stack consisting of MagicaL, Funn1k, KingR, and Nofear is newly formed, but the squad boasts a nice mixture of experience and skill.

The standings

Upper division

Rank Team name Series Games DPC Points Seed Prize 1 EXTREMUM 0-0 0-0 500 Major Playoffs $30,000 2 Live to Win 0-0 0-0 300 Major Group Stage $28,000 3 Na’Vi 0-0 0-0 200 Major Wild Card $27,000 4 No Techies 0-0 0-0 100 Major Wild Card $26,000 5 Team Empire 0-0 0-0 50 $25,000 6 Team Spirit 0-0 0-0 – $24,000 7 Team Unique 0-0 0-0 – Demotion to lower division $23,000 8 Virtus Pro 0-0 0-0 – Demotion to lower division $22,000

Lower division

Rank Team name Series Games Qualified Prize 1 PuckChamp 1-0 2-0 Upper division $17,000 2 B8 0-0 0-0 Upper division $16,000 3 HellRaisers 0-0 0-0 $15,000 4 Imperial Pro Gaming 0-0 0-0 $11,000 5 VP.Prodigy 0-0 0-0 $9,000 6 Winstrike Team 0-0 0-0 $7,000 7 XactJlepbI 0-0 0-0 Elemination – 8 Gambit Esports 0-1 0-2 Elemination –

All games will be broadcast on ESL’s Dota 2 Twitch channel, and you can check out the past matches from the Videos section. You can check out ESL’s Dota 2 YouTube channel for more content related to the qualifiers, like interviews and highlights.