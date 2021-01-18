Here are the 2021 DPC China Regional League standings

The Dota Pro Circuit is back, with its new league-based regional system taking effect after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

China has had one of the most active competitive scenes during the pandemic thanks to the efforts of its numerous tournament organizers and the recently-established China Dota 2 Professional Association. The stakes have risen considerably for the first Valve-sponsored event of 2021, however.

What’s at stake?

The eight teams in the upper division are fighting for DPC points and a spot in the upcoming Major, with the top team receiving a bye to the playoffs and the runners-up heading to the group stage. The third and fourth-place teams will participate in a last-chance wild card for the Major. The last two teams in the division will be relegated to the lower division for the next season of the Regional League.

For the lower division, the top two teams will be promoted, while the bottom two teams will be eliminated and replaced by new, hungry teams from the open qualifiers.

Teams in both divisions will play with a round-robin format, engaging in best-of-three series until March 14.

Teams to watch out for

All eyes will be on Elephant, the new super-team formed toward the end of 2020, which consists of some of China’s best. Following a shaky start, the fy-led team will be looking to carry on their scintillating form into the DPC and gain a firm foothold in the region before going international.

Traditional titans like PSG.LGD, Vici Gaming, Invictus Gaming, and EHOME are also vying for the Major spots and to hopefully trample on Elephant’s parade, while upstart stacks from Aster, MagMa, and LBZS are looking to upset the current order.

Here are the standings for the 2021 DPC China Regional League.

Upper Division

Rank Team name Series Games 1 EHOME 0-0 0-0 2 Elephant 0-0 0-0 3 Invictus Gaming 0-0 0-0 4 LBZS 0-0 0-0 5 PSG.LGD 0-0 0-0 6 Team Aster 0-0 0-0 7 Team MagMa 0-0 0-0 8 Vici Gaming 0-0 0-0

Lower Division

Rank Team name Series Games 1 Sparking Arrow Gaming 1-0 2-0 2 Phoenix Gaming 0-0 2-1 3 CDEC Gaming 0-0 0-0 4 Dragon 0-0 0-0 5 Dynasty 0-0 0-0 6 Xtreme Gaming 0-0 0-0 7 Dalanjing Gaming 0-1 1-2 8 Royal Never Give Up 0-1 0-2

The standings will be updated throughout the entire season.