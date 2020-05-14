Gamers Without Borders Dota 2: Live results and standings

Gamers Without Borders’ single-elimination tournament runs for just three days, but it’ll feature some of the biggest names in Dota 2.

From May 15 to 17, top European and CIS teams will duke it out for a $1.5 million prize pool all for charity. Each team will select one of the partnered organizations with GWB to donate their earnings. The first-place team can donate up to $750,000, while the bottom four teams will be able to contribute at least $50,000.

The list includes charities like the International Medical Corps, Direct Relief, and UNICEF.

The tournament features casting in seven different official languages and four different streaming platforms. English language streams are provided on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube. A full list of streams in all languages can be found here.

Here are the live results and standings for GWB’s Dota 2 event.

