Galaxy Racer signs former Reality Right players, completes Dota 2 roster

Galaxy Racer finally revealed its full Dota 2 roster today after months of preparing to compete in Southeast Asia.

The organization added three new players joining Daniel “Ghost” Chan and Adam “343” Hussein on the lineup. Among the new signings are two former Reality Rift players Vincent “AlaCrity” Teck Yoong and Lee “kYxY” Kong Yang.

AlaCrity was one of two players RR retained after shutting down its Dota division earlier this month, but the organization and GR agreed to a transfer. KYxY was one of the three players released when RR made the announcement and signed with GR as a free agent to take up a support position. Now only Ravdan “Hustla” Narmandakh remains under contract for RR.

The final spot was taken by Adrian “Destrice” Eng, a former teammate of Ghost during his time with Team Oracle earlier this year.

GR announced the roster was being formed back in July, but only signed three players to the team: Ghost, 343, and Yang “Deth” Wu Heng. Since then, Deth has been dropped in favor of signing a completely Malaysian lineup.

Overall, it looks like a promising SEA roster that should be able to compete for positions in multiple large tournaments with its mixture of veteran players and young talent. The previous version of the team failed to qualify for ESL One Thailand and performed poorly at the Moon Studio Asian League.

There is no news on when this new team will compete in their first Major, but they recently took a game off of Mushi’s IO roster and swept most of the competition in the Epulze Amateur League.