Every team qualified for the Dota Pro Circuit ONE Esports Singapore Major

The 2021 Dota Pro Circuit is about to reach the conclusion of its first season, with the top 18 teams in the world competing for $500,000 and 2,700 DPC points at the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

Just like with previous DPC Majors, each of the six regions had a set number of spots up for grabs during their individual leagues. Europe and China both have four spots, Southeast Asia and CIS got three each, and both North and South America only got two.

A majority of the teams attending have already been decided, with only China still playing through its regional league matches after taking a two-week break between weeks three and four. Those matches will conclude on March 13, well ahead of the March 27 start date for the Major.

Depending on where each of those teams were seeded within their regions, they will be slotted into one of three rounds: the Wild Card, Group Stafe, or Playoffs.

The Wild Card is a round-robin, best-of-two bracket featuring six teams, with only the top two advancing to the group stage, which will keep the same format. The top two teams from the group stage will advance into the upper bracket of the playoffs, the next three teams will be placed in the lower bracket, while the remaining two rosters will be eliminated.

The playoffs will run from March 31 to April 4 in a standard, double-elimination bracket, with the winner taking home $200,000 and 500 DPC points.

With all of that in mind, here are all of the teams that have qualified for the Singapore Major, listed by seeding within their regions.

Playoffs

Region Team Europe Team Secret China TBD Southeast Asia Fnatic CIS Virtus.pro North America Evil Geniuses South America beastcoast

Group Stage

Region Team Europe Alliance China TBD Southeast Asia Neon Esports CIS Natus Vincere North America Quincy Crew South America Thunder Predator

Wild Card