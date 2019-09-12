1 hour ago Dota 2

Every major player move in the post-TI9 shuffle

Here are the full list of moves made by the TI9 competitors.

Photo via Valve

As always, the weeks following The International are full of player movement that could potentially shift the landscape of the next Dota 2 season.

While the biggest moves don’t always come from the teams that competed at TI, those teams are typically the ones who impact the competitive scene the most. From the winning team, all the way to those squads that placed last, any move could cause waves that affect other teams too.

Here is a full list of every player move made by the teams who competed at The International 2019 in the post-International 2019 shuffle.

TeamTI9 PlacementPlayers Dropped/DeactivatedPlayers Added
OGFirstNoneNone
Team LiquidSecondNoneNone
PSG LGDThirdNoneNone
Team SecretFourthNoneNone
Evil GeniusesT-FifthNoneNone
Vici GamingT-FifthPan “Fade” YiNone
Royal Never Give UpT-SeventhNoneNone
InfamousT-SeventhHector “K1” Rodriguez
Jean “Chris Luck” Gonzales
Adrian “Wisper” Dobles
Elvis “Scofield” Peña
Steven “StingeR” Vargas		Mariano “Papita” Caneda
Virtus ProT-NinthPavel “9pasha” KhvastunovNone
TNC PredatorT-NinthNoneNone
NewbeeT-NinthNoneNone
MineskiT-NinthNikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov
Kam “Moon” Boon Seng
Ryan “Bimbo” Jay Qui
Michael “ninjaboogie” Ross Jr		None
AllianceT-13thNoneNone
FnaticT-13thAbed Azel L. Yusop
Kim “DuBu” Doo-young		Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon
Kam “Moon” Boon Seng
Keen GamingT-13thNoneNone
Natus VincereT-13thEvgeniy “Blizzy” Ree
Danil “Dendi” Ishutin officially leaves the organization		Pavel “9pasha” Khvastunov
Chaos Esports ClubT-17thMaurice “KheZu” Gutmann
Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen moved to Inactive Roster		None
Ninjas in PyjamasT-17thNone None

More moves are likely to be made over the course of the season, but these are the changes several top teams made in order to prepare for the next season.

The 2019-20 DPC season officially begins when the qualifiers for the first Major and Minor start on Sept. 30.