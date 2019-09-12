Every major player move in the post-TI9 shuffle

As always, the weeks following The International are full of player movement that could potentially shift the landscape of the next Dota 2 season.

While the biggest moves don’t always come from the teams that competed at TI, those teams are typically the ones who impact the competitive scene the most. From the winning team, all the way to those squads that placed last, any move could cause waves that affect other teams too.

Here is a full list of every player move made by the teams who competed at The International 2019 in the post-International 2019 shuffle.

Team TI9 Placement Players Dropped/Deactivated Players Added OG First None None Team Liquid Second None None PSG LGD Third None None Team Secret Fourth None None Evil Geniuses T-Fifth None None Vici Gaming T-Fifth Pan “Fade” Yi None Royal Never Give Up T-Seventh None None Infamous T-Seventh Hector “K1” Rodriguez

Jean “Chris Luck” Gonzales

Adrian “Wisper” Dobles

Elvis “Scofield” Peña

Steven “StingeR” Vargas Mariano “Papita” Caneda Virtus Pro T-Ninth Pavel “9pasha” Khvastunov None TNC Predator T-Ninth None None Newbee T-Ninth None None Mineski T-Ninth Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov

Kam “Moon” Boon Seng

Ryan “Bimbo” Jay Qui

Michael “ninjaboogie” Ross Jr None Alliance T-13th None None Fnatic T-13th Abed Azel L. Yusop

Kim “DuBu” Doo-young Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon

Kam “Moon” Boon Seng Keen Gaming T-13th None None Natus Vincere T-13th Evgeniy “Blizzy” Ree

Danil “Dendi” Ishutin officially leaves the organization Pavel “9pasha” Khvastunov Chaos Esports Club T-17th Maurice “KheZu” Gutmann

Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen moved to Inactive Roster None Ninjas in Pyjamas T-17th None None

More moves are likely to be made over the course of the season, but these are the changes several top teams made in order to prepare for the next season.

The 2019-20 DPC season officially begins when the qualifiers for the first Major and Minor start on Sept. 30.