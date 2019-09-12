Every major player move in the post-TI9 shuffle

As always, the weeks following The International are full of player movement that could potentially shift the landscape of the next Dota 2 season.
While the biggest moves don’t always come from the teams that competed at TI, those teams are typically the ones who impact the competitive scene the most. From the winning team, all the way to those squads that placed last, any move could cause waves that affect other teams too.
Here is a full list of every player move made by the teams who competed at The International 2019 in the post-International 2019 shuffle.
|Team
|TI9 Placement
|Players Dropped/Deactivated
|Players Added
|OG
|First
|None
|None
|Team Liquid
|Second
|None
|None
|PSG LGD
|Third
|None
|None
|Team Secret
|Fourth
|None
|None
|Evil Geniuses
|T-Fifth
|None
|None
|Vici Gaming
|T-Fifth
|Pan “Fade” Yi
|None
|Royal Never Give Up
|T-Seventh
|None
|None
|Infamous
|T-Seventh
|Hector “K1” Rodriguez
Jean “Chris Luck” Gonzales
Adrian “Wisper” Dobles
Elvis “Scofield” Peña
Steven “StingeR” Vargas
|Mariano “Papita” Caneda
|Virtus Pro
|T-Ninth
|Pavel “9pasha” Khvastunov
|None
|TNC Predator
|T-Ninth
|None
|None
|Newbee
|T-Ninth
|None
|None
|Mineski
|T-Ninth
|Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov
Kam “Moon” Boon Seng
Ryan “Bimbo” Jay Qui
Michael “ninjaboogie” Ross Jr
|None
|Alliance
|T-13th
|None
|None
|Fnatic
|T-13th
|Abed Azel L. Yusop
Kim “DuBu” Doo-young
|Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon
Kam “Moon” Boon Seng
|Keen Gaming
|T-13th
|None
|None
|Natus Vincere
|T-13th
|Evgeniy “Blizzy” Ree
Danil “Dendi” Ishutin officially leaves the organization
|Pavel “9pasha” Khvastunov
|Chaos Esports Club
|T-17th
|Maurice “KheZu” Gutmann
Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen moved to Inactive Roster
|None
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|T-17th
|None
|None
More moves are likely to be made over the course of the season, but these are the changes several top teams made in order to prepare for the next season.
The 2019-20 DPC season officially begins when the qualifiers for the first Major and Minor start on Sept. 30.