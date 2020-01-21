DreamLeague Leipzig Major main event results and matchups

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.
The main event is here and the DreamLeague Season 13 Major is going to have 16 teams battling it out to try and take home 4,850 Dota Pro Circuit points and $300,000.
From knockout round best-of-ones to teams in the upper bracket trying to avoid even having to face elimination until the end, the playoffs are ready to kick off with the best teams in the world facing off in 10 rounds of intense matches.
The schedule for this particular Major is a little weird for people in different timezones, so if you can’t watch all of the matches or just need to check up on who is still in the running, here is a list of updating scores and standings.
Day one results
Upper bracket round one
Nigma vs. Evil Geniuses
Winner: EG
- Game one: EG 6 – 26 Nigma
- Game two: Nigma 19 – 34 EG
- Game three: Nigma 12 – 38 EG
Invictus Gaming vs. Vici Gaming
Winner: VG
- Game one: VG 25 – 9 IG
- Game two: VG 9 – 35 IG
- Game three: VG 27 – 15 IG
Lower bracket round one
beastcoast vs. paiN Gaming
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
Team Aster vs. Chaos EC
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
Reality Rift vs. TNC Predator
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
Team Liquid vs. Virtus Pro
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
Day six matchups
Lower bracket final
TBD vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Grand final
TBD vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
- Game three: TBD
Day five matchups
Lower bracket round four
TBD vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Upper bracket final
TBD vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Lower bracket round five
TBD vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Day four matchups
Lower bracket round three
TBD vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
TBD vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Lower bracket round four
TBD vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Day three matchups
Lower bracket round two
TBD vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
TBD vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Upper bracket round two
Evil Geniuses vs. Vici Gaming
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
TBD vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Day two matchups
Upper bracket round one
Team Secret vs. Fnatic
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Natus Vincere vs. Alliance
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Lower bracket round two
Nigma vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD
Invictus Gaming vs. TBD
Winner: TBD
- Game one: TBD
- Game two: TBD