This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

The main event is here and the DreamLeague Season 13 Major is going to have 16 teams battling it out to try and take home 4,850 Dota Pro Circuit points and $300,000.

From knockout round best-of-ones to teams in the upper bracket trying to avoid even having to face elimination until the end, the playoffs are ready to kick off with the best teams in the world facing off in 10 rounds of intense matches.

The schedule for this particular Major is a little weird for people in different timezones, so if you can’t watch all of the matches or just need to check up on who is still in the running, here is a list of updating scores and standings.

Day one results

Upper bracket round one

Nigma vs. Evil Geniuses

Winner: EG

Game one: EG 6 – 26 Nigma

Game two: Nigma 19 – 34 EG

Game three: Nigma 12 – 38 EG

Invictus Gaming vs. Vici Gaming

Winner: VG

Game one: VG 25 – 9 IG

25 – 9 IG Game two: VG 9 – 35 IG

Game three: VG 27 – 15 IG

Lower bracket round one

beastcoast vs. paiN Gaming

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Team Aster vs. Chaos EC

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Reality Rift vs. TNC Predator

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Team Liquid vs. Virtus Pro

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Day six matchups

Lower bracket final

TBD vs. TBD

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Grand final

TBD vs. TBD

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Game three: TBD

Day five matchups

Lower bracket round four

TBD vs. TBD

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Upper bracket final

TBD vs. TBD

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Lower bracket round five

TBD vs. TBD

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Day four matchups

Lower bracket round three

TBD vs. TBD

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Lower bracket round four

TBD vs. TBD

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Day three matchups

Lower bracket round two

TBD vs. TBD

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Upper bracket round two

Evil Geniuses vs. Vici Gaming

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Day two matchups

Upper bracket round one

Team Secret vs. Fnatic

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Natus Vincere vs. Alliance

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Lower bracket round two

Nigma vs. TBD

Winner: TBD

Game one: TBD

Game two: TBD

Invictus Gaming vs. TBD

Winner: TBD