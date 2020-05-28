Dota Underlords’ May 28 update changes shop tier odds and fixes bugs

The newest Dota Underlords update is now live. It’s working to encourage more three-starring one, two, and three-cost units along with fixing some basic bugs.

Of those bug fixes, the most important one comes in the form of stability improvements for the game on iOS and Android, which should stop some of the launching issues players have been reporting recently.

Happy update day! On the menu today:

🗞️New issue of the Early Bird!

🎲New Shop Odds!

🌟New 3 star effects for five heroes! 🕷️❤️🌘👿🌳https://t.co/WcZ8wynNkI — Dota Underlords (@DotaUnderlords) May 28, 2020

The Shop Tier Odds portion of the update will affect Standard and Duos, encouraging players to use strategy surrounding three-starring one, two, and three-cost units. It might not be enough to force a meta rotation, but it should boost some three-star usage and make games more dynamic in what is viable, especially when paired with the new three-star effects added to five of the game’s heroes.

Broodmother All friendly Spiderlings (both hers and Insect Alliance Spiderlings) are invulnerable while Broodmother is alive.

Dazzle Dazzle gains Shallow Grave. All friendly units within one cell of Dazzle survive an extra five seconds after receiving a killing blow.

Luna Luna gains Eclipse. In Luna’s time of need, Selemene blocks the light in a radius of two cells around Luna and showers enemies with 15 beams of lunar energy, one every 0.3 seconds, doing 200 Magical Damage per beam and stunning for 0.5 seconds, with a maximum of five beams per enemy unit.

Shadow Demon Shadow Demon gains Soul Catcher, which activates during Demonic Purge. At the start of Demonic Purge, the affected unit loses 30 percent of its current health. At the end of the Purge, if the unit surives, it regains half that amount.

Treant Protector Treant Protector gains Living Armor. During Leech Seed, friendly units healed by the Seed gain plus five Armor.



Here’s the new Shop Tier Odds breakdown following this update. This includes each round’s increases and decreases, with only tier five remaining unchanged.

Tier one 70/65/50/40/35/25/23/22/15/15 to 80/70/55/45/35/25/20/18/15/12

Tier two 30/35/35/35/30/30/27/25/21/20 to 20/30/35/40/40/35/30/24/21/18

Tier three 0/0/15/20/30/35/35/30/28/25 to 0/0/10/15/25/35/40/35/30/28

Tier four 0/0/0/0/5/10/15/20/30/30 to 0/0/0/0/0/5/10/20/28/32

Tier five (Unchanged) 0/0/0/0/0/0/0/3/6/10



The remaining changes were basic updates to the game to fix some audio issues and ability Auras that weren’t properly affecting nearby units in the right situations.

As for hero changes outside of the new three-star effects, there were a few damage alterations, some bugs that were impacting stat drops, and some ability descriptions being edited. Here are the remaining changes, which were added independently of the new effects.

Snapfire Mortimer Kisses Fixed an error in the description where the duration of the fire was reported as [1, 2, 3] seconds. This was actually the attack slow duration; the fire duration is five seconds. Fixed the attack slow modifier; it was speeding up enemy attacks instead. Enemies affected by the magma now properly lose 20 Attack Speed for [1.0, 2.0, 3.0] seconds.

Treant Protector Leech Seed Fixed an error in the description: the damage interval is once every second, not once every 1.5 seconds.

Luna Attack Damage Minimum changed from [50, 120, 200] to [50, 100, 200] Attack Damage Maximum changed from [60, 144, 240] to [60, 120, 240]



The May 28 update is now live for all players. A new issue of the Early Bird will be released soon.